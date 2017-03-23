Translate to: 

Tollhouse through the eye of the lens

Dalene Meyer dressed in a Voortrekker outfit posed for the George Camera Club Audio Visual makers in the Old Toll House as part of their AV course. Photos: Daleen Engelbrecht
GEORGE NEWS - The magnificent interior of The Old Tollhouse in the Montagu Pass was recently used by the George Camera Club Audio Visual (AV) makers when Willem Oets hosted a four-day AV-making workshop in George.
 
As part of the project, the group went to The Old Toll House where each person had to shoot some video footage and stills to put together in an AV which was judged and commented on by Oets at the end of the course.
 
The group found the history fascinating and the interior ideal for photography. They were also lucky to be treated to pancakes that are served there every Saturday. Visitors are welcome to make a donation towards the upkeep of the building.
 
For more information on the history and also to use the venue for a function, contact Gerda Stols on 083 772 8252.
 
 
Jo-Mare Tolken makes a pretty focal point.
 
08:02 (GMT+2), Sat, 25 March 2017
