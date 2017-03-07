Power outage in Heatherlands

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - Due to alterations being done to the electrical mains, there will be a planned power outage in a portion of Plantation Road between Myrtle and Forest Roads in Heatherlands tomorrow, Thursday 23 March between 09:00 and 16:00.

Consumers are warned to treat the installation as being live for the full duration as supply may be resumed at any time within the notified period.

Should circumstances prevent the work being carried out during the abovementioned period, the work will be done on Friday 24 March.

