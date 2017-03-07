River clean-up on Human Rights Day

Altogether 30 black bags of refuse were collected at one of the settlements in the bush in the green belt along the river.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Determined to pull off a clean-up project for the green belt along the Rooi River, Ward Councillor Sean Snyman saddled up another horse and ran this community project on Human Rights Day today, under the DA banner.

Only a handful of people pitched this morning, armed with black bags, braai thongs and gloves.

More people were expected to arrive by bus from Blanco. Snyman said they are running this clean-up project as an initiative of the DA branch executive committee of Ward 19.

"On Human Rights Day we are restoring our rights to a clean and healthy environment for all," said Snyman.

Altogether 30 black bags of refuse were collected at one of the settlements in the bush in the green belt along the river.

Rubbish near the river.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

