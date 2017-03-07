Is a week enough to end racism?

Cebisa Noludwe said she believes that if individuals can change their mindset towards other races, racism can be eliminated. "If we want to fight racism, we must change our mindset, how we condition our minds as individuals. Treat others with dignity and respect and don't discriminate against them because of their skin colour. Fighting racism is a process. That process requires everyone's engagement."

GEORGE NEWS - Anti-Racism Week is observed from 14 to 21 March. This week is dedicated for all South Africans to reflect on racism and continue the fight against racism. The week also encourages citizens of all races to work together in creating a more just and equal society.

The Anti-Racism week was formed by the Ahmed Kathrada and Nelson Mandela foundations. Both Kathrada and Mandela spent many years fighting for equality and the elimination of racism in South Africa.

Idinga asked a variety of people to give their views on racism in South Africa. Cebisa Noludwe believes that initiatives such as Anti-Racism Week should not only be held once a year but it should be reflected by society throughout the year.

"I believe that racism is not something that can be eliminated overnight. People face racism every single day of their lives, be it in restaurants, schools and in the workplace. Racism is a daily struggle affecting most South Africans, therefore, it is quite imperative to establish ways in which we as the nation can continue to fight it," said Noludwe.

Jeanne-Mari Scholtz who works at Themablethu Square, said as a white person working in a black community she has never experienced racism or acted in a racist manner to people of colour.

"I had all the opportunity to be a racist in my life as I grew up on a farm and in a strictly Afrikaner environment, and I was raped by a black man at the age of 3. However, I moved on from that and I see everyone equally," said Scholtz.

She added she adopted a black child and believes that it is about time that black and white people learn to live peacefully with each other.

Jeanne-Mari Scholtz reflecting on racism said, "We live in a wonderful society and we are trying to heal the past. I don't think we should view everything in terms of colour, but rather look at the social circumstances of a person. I have never hated black people or experienced racism. Hate has no place in this country, we must learn to love and embrace each other."

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'