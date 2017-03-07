Group Editors represent at Caxton Awards

Michelle Coetzee (middle) with Mossel Bay Advertiser editor, Suzette Herrer (left) and Mossel Bay Advertiser sales manager, Shirley Coetzee. Michelle was announced as the winner of the 2016 Caxton Field Salesperson of the Year.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The Caxton Excellence Awards ceremony took place at the Silversands Casino in Johannesburg this evening.

Mossel Bay Advertiser sales consultant, Michelle Coetzee, was announced as the winner of the 2016 Caxton Field Salesperson of the Year.

Hannes Visser, the editor of the Oudtshoorn Courant, placed under the top 3 in the 'Best Regular Column' category.

George Herald was one of the top 3 finalists in the Best Sold Newspaper category, while George Herald sports editor, Hugo Redelinghuys, was a finalist in the 'Best Sports Writer' category.