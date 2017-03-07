Translate to: 

George Herald journalist speaks at Rundle College career week

Myron Rabinowitz, George Herald journalist, giving a lecture to the students of Rundle College today.
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Myron Rabinowitz, George Herald journalist, today (Thursday 16 March) spoke to the students of Rundle College as part of the school's career week.
 
Myron has been a journalist for the George Herald since 2013.
 
His talk at Rundle College today centred around the duties of a journalist and how important it is to always verify your facts.
 
He added that children of today need to maintain a balance between social media and the real, verified printed media.
 
Myron added that he is quite surprised by the lack of general knowledge of the average young person in South Africa.
 
Watch 2 videos below.
 
 
 
VIDEOS & PHOTO: WESSEL VAN HEERDEN, GEORGE HERALD DIGITAL COORDINATOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:07 (GMT+2), Thu, 16 March 2017
