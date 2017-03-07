Buffalo Rally 2017: Hard work

This year Mossel Bay councillors will be attending the Buffalo Rally in full force and residents can expect to see a number of them - including Mayor Levendal - on the mass ride through town. Here is the mayor's executive team meeting with the organisers on Wednesday afternoon to thank them for the hard work that precedes the annual event. Photo: Nickey le Roux

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 40th Buffalo Rally and the 12th rally in Mossel Bay, that is what bikers and locals can look forward to this weekend.

Approximately 5 000 motorbike riders have descended on the town and are gathered at the De Bakke Santos Resort, where much fun is planned for the weekend.

"We love returning to Mossel Bay because the campsite is so absolutely beautiful," Luderick Jacoby, chairman of the Nomads told the Mossel Bay Advertiser. The Nomads rate Mossel Bay people "great" and have only praise for the reception they and all the bikers have received from locals.

Hard work by a small committee of dedicated Nomads Motorcycle Club Committee members and volunteers has paid off and thousands of motorcyclists have been filing into the rally grounds steadily since earlier this week.

However, very few people have an inkling of what goes into the planning and organisation of such an event. Despite the resort having been privatised, the organisers, the Nomads Motorcycle Club of Cape Town still takes full responsibility for every small detail to ensure that Buffers leave Mossel Bay with only the best of memories.

The Buff means big business for Mossel Bay. Apart from a generous annual contribution to the Mayoral Fund, the organisers take full responsibility for absolutely everything that happens within the festival area. This includes hiring locals as security staff, cleaners, and groundsmen.

The Nomads even provide portable toilets to augment the existing facilities. In addition, they have a dedicated private ambulance and paramedic service on site for the duration of the event. They even supply the waste baskets and black bags.

Charity also benefits from Mossel Bay hosting the Buff. The local Round Table annually hosts the very well-supported beer tent free of charge and proceeds go towards the very many charitable events they sponsor in turn.

Locals are welcome to support the Buff and to join in the fun. This year the Mossel Bay Council will be attending in full force and locals can expect to see a surprising number of them - including Mayor Levendal - on the mass ride through town.

The mayor's executive team took out some time from their schedules to pay a quick visit to the organisers on Wednesday afternoon to welcome the riders and wish them well for the 12th Buff to be hosted in Mossel Bay. The hope remains that the 41st Buff will return to Mossel Bay in 2018.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: NICKEY LE ROUX, MOSSEL BAY ADVERTISER NEWS EDITOR

