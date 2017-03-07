Historic house set to become a restaurant

Building work on the historical house on the corner of Barrie and Davidson Road have started. It used to house the veterinarian practice of Dr Charles Deacon. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - Residents of Heatherlands in George are wondering how the future development of a plot on the corner of Barrie and Davidson Road (opposite George Hospital) will turn out.

Construction activities to the historical house, the former consulting rooms of veterinarian Dr Charles Deacon, recently started.

In 2011, the George Municipality received objections against a proposal by the owner of the property, Marius van Huyssteen, to develop a hospital of 11 000m². According to Debra Sauer, municipal communications officer, the proposed development was reduced to approximately 40% of its original size after negotiations between the applicant and objectors.

The proposal included turning the old house into a restaurant.

Responding to an enquiry about the building activities on the property, Sauer said they relate to the first phase of the development as proposed in 2011, being the restaurant.

"Building plans have been approved in accordance with the conditions set by the municipality and Heritage Western Cape. It is not known whether the owner intends to implement the remainder of the development."

Efforts to speak to Van Huyssteen were in vain. His secretary, Wilma Barnard said he would let the George Herald know when he was ready to speak about the development.

