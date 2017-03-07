Local has her eyes on Mrs SA crown

Georgian Gela le Roux is a semi-finalist competing for the Mrs South Africa crown. The voting lines are already open to the public. SMS Gela le Roux To 35959 to vote.

GEORGE NEWS - Whether it is raising two busy toddlers or trail running through the forests of the Outeniqua mountains, Gela le Roux, a Mrs South Africa semi-finalist, keeps many balls in the air.

She is the co-owner of two busy Hearing Aid Direct practices and oversees the detail involved in hearing clinics being offered across the Southern Cape for patients without transport.

As if this is not fulfilling enough, Gela started her own events management company - Chili Chocolate Events. She describes herself as: "A down to earth mommy of two toddlers, Bjorne and Olivia and I love being part of a big blended family with my husband Louis and his sons, Yannik and Gian. I am an independent individual with strong communication skills and meticulous to detail.

I am passionate about nature and adventure, whether it is going on hikes with my family or trail running in the mountains. I see every day as an opportunity to encourage others and to honour God in everything I do. The Mrs South Africa charity event of choice is Cansa, but we are involved in a lot of smaller projects in the communities.

I have a passion for helping women who have been abused and neglected, especially to help them to restore the beauty of God's love in themselves."

This former Kwagga is one of 100 semi-finalists who will compete in the semi-final at Emperors Palace from 26 to 28 April. From there 25 women will be selected to continue the journey as finalists at the annual Cansa Gala dinner on 28 April. The winner will be announced on 6 October.

In the meantime, the public is asked to vote for Gela. The voting lines are already open. SMS Gela le Roux to 35959 - R3/sms. Free SMSs don't apply.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD-JOURNALIST

