Night of hope for cancer survivors

Cllr Mercia Draghoender (centre) hands over a cheque of R25 000 on behalf of the municipality to Cansa Relay for Life's Lorraine Verhagen (left) and Leigh Ann de Wett. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - This year's tenth 'Purple Extravacansa Cansa Relay for Life' takes place next Saturday evening, 25 March at Carpe Diem School.

The gates will open at 17:00 for day visitors, but will close again at 23:00, after which only the relay teams will be allowed.

Lorraine Verhagen, chairperson of the organizing committee, says just over a hundred teams have registered for the event. "We are expecting more than 5 000 people to attend. Having had numerous successful Relays for Life in George, we will strive to take our fund-raiser to the next level in 2017 and hopefully, with the support of our sponsors, teams and the locals, we will top the tremendous R378 000 that was raised at last year's event.

We apologise in advance for any noise disturbance in the vicinity of the school. This is a fundraising event for Cansa, so we appeal to your goodwill and understanding as we will be having all-night entertainment to bring home the message that cancer never sleeps." Verhagen says only registered teams will be allowed to set up gazebos around the track.

Cansa Relay for Life is part of an international movement that unites cancer survivors and the community.

Tickets will be sold at the gate - R20 per adult and R10 for children under 12. Take your friends and family as there will be lots of food stalls and entertainment for all ages.

George Herald is the media sponsor of the event.

