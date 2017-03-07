Puppy's ears cut off

The puppy

GEORGE NEWS - On Wednesday 8 March the Garden Route SPCA received an anonymous call from a man who said a youngster from Lawaaikamp had allegedly cut his Pitbull puppy's ears the previous night.

He said the dog had screamed in agony and asked the SPCA to please help the animal.

Senior Inspector Salome Bruyns and Inspector Gerda Reynders immediately attended to the call and found a 4-month old Pitbull puppy at the back of the property. The dog was tied to a security gate with both ears cropped. The wounds were fresh and the dog had blood on him. He appeared to be distressed when they first approached him.

The dog was confiscated and taken to the SPCA theatre for treatment and stitches. A case of cruelty has been opened and is under investigation.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'