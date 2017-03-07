Animal by-laws still toothless after 2 years

A Garden Route SPCA staff member with two dogs at the SPCA.

GEORGE NEWS - "We are eagerly awaiting the long promised law enforcement officers from the George Municipality to report to our offices so that we can work with them to enforce the animal by-laws," says Heather Church, chairperson of the Garden Route SPCA.

Church was reacting to a report in the George Herald last week (Thursday 9 March) entitled 'Animal by-laws get teeth'. "The public must realize that the responsibility of policing the animal by-laws lies with the municipality.

The SPCA is keen to work with the municipality in the best interests of the animals. The by-laws will curb the overpopulation of unwanted dogs and cats, amongst other things, which in turn will prevent cruelty," said Church.

The by-laws adopted by the municipality was published in the Western Cape Provincial Gazette on 13 March 2015.

Walter Hendricks, director of community services, blamed the delay on logistics. "Currently the law enforcement section is having logistical problems with vehicles that are in for repairs.

Unfortunately we have to prioritise, but we will have a vehicle available in the next few weeks. Our officers will be ready to start implementing the by-laws soon."

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

