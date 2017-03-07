Local tells of Cycle Tour experience

This photo of broken cement blocks scattered over a road in Cape Town was distributed on social media. One of the reasons the Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled was the risk of protest action along the route.

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Unusually strong winds made it impossible at times for cyclists at Sunday's Cape Town Cycle Tour to keep their bicycles on the road. Some gusts were so fierce that cyclists were blown over.

Amateur video footage show people clinging for dear life to their bicycles that were being scooped up by the wind.

Local rider Johan van Heerden was ready to take on his 17th consecutive Cape Town Cycle Tour and was hugely disappointed by the cancellation of the race. He was in the city at 05:00, eagerly gathering with thousands of other participants at the starting point. The organisers announced the cancellation just before 07:00.

"Everyone was obviously very disappointed initially, but in the end I think it was the right decision. The wind was not that bad when we arrived, but it had grown progressively stronger and apparently wind gusts of up to 100km/h were recorded. If it was so severe in the city centre, it would have been even worse at Chapman's Peak."

It was somewhat chaotic when the 35 000 participants, who had arrived earlier in dribs and drabs, suddenly started simultaneously exiting the city.

"I left along De Waal Drive and it took me about an hour. The roads that had been closed for the race were not open yet and I phoned the traffic department."

Van Heerden says he will be back at the starting line next year. "Participants have been informed via e-mail that everyone who was registered for this year's race will be given preference in next year's event."

The race organisers said in a statement that high wind speeds, a large fire that broke out in Hout Bay in the early hours of Sunday morning, and the added risk of protest action en route were all factors contributing to their decision to cancel the race.

