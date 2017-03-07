Translate to: 

The Green Coast Programme

The Green Coast Programme
Ebb and Flow North camp in Wilderness.
GEORGE NEWS - A programme concerned with the sustainable management of sensitive coastal environments titled "The Green Coast Programme", will come under the spotlight on Friday 24 March at Ebb and Flow Rest Camp in SANParks' Garden Route National park Wilderness.
 
The Loerie's Nest will be the venue for Dr Graham Avery's talk about the Wildlife and Environmental Society of SA's (Wessa) programme, which is complementary to its Blue Flag award programme.
 
In order to achieve Green Coast status, a site would need to comply with a set of site-specific criteria, achieved through a clear and robust management monitoring system. Christine Ridge-Schnaufer, Wessa Eden Honorary Secretary, explains, "The George Municipality would be responsible for upholding the criteria, while Wessa members will provide support in collecting baseline ecological data, as well as in the monitoring programme."
 
Wessa's secretariat issued an invitation to professional and amateur environmentalists to join this discussion on Friday from 18:00. Other talks will be presented too.
 
Regional
On Saturday 25 March, a Wessa regional representatives meeting takes place at the Education Centre, Garden Route Botanical Garden from 07:00. A guided birding walk will be offered by Peter Ginn, author of several birding books, who has given bird talks about the environment to approximately 2 000 school learners each year here in George alone.
 
Alternatively, a "Biodiversity walk" can be undertaken with Colin Ralston, Chairman of the Trustees of the Botanical Garden. A retired geologist, he remains one for detail, searching the Botanical Garden for fauna and identifying and recording them on I-spot. His walk will focus on insects, birds and fungi that can be seen that morning.
 
There are two events and four activities in all.
 
Bookings have to be made before 19 March. Send an email to: wessageorge@isat.co.za.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Sat, 18 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
User Comment
Lansdowne
1 hours ago
An excellent initiative. With Wilderness developing and expanding at a rapid rate, we need to ensure stringent rules and regulations are upheld.
