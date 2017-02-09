Thembalethu traffic jams get attention

Heavy traffic jams are at the order of the day at the four-way traffic light in Thembalethu just before the bridge over the N2. Photo: Luzuko Sampo

GEORGE NEWS - The South African National Road Agency (Sanral) says it is in talks with the George Municipality to upgrade the Thembalethu interchange at the entrance to the township.

Motorists complain that the traffic jams nearing the bridge over the N2 causes delays of up to an hour. Vehicles often come to a standstill from the Thembalethu Police Station all the way to the N2 bridge.

The busiest time is from 06:30 to 08:00. Traffic officials have been placed at two points to reduce the congestion, but this does not seem to help.

According to Kobus van der Walt, Sanral Regional Manager, the agency has appointed a consultant to handle the design phase related to the upgrade of the interchange.

