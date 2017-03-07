Pedestrian dies in Nelson Mandela Boulevard

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - A 44-year-old pedestrian died on the scene when she was knocked down by a Toyota Hilux yesterday, Sunday 29 January, in Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

Vuyokazi Mnqonono, of Zone 9 in Thembalethu, was allegedly crossing the road when she was knocked down. The 42-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested for culpable homicide.

Police urge community members, who can help with information in connection with the incident, to contact Sergeant Lucelle van Rensburg on 0448028933/4 or 0798941576.

