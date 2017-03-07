Glenwood raises money for donkey sanctuary

Glenwood House learners and staff raised nearly R7 000 for the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary in Prince Albert, during a school assembly today. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Glenwood House learners and staff raised nearly R7 000 for the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary in Prince Albert , during a school assembly today Monday 13 March.

Six learners and two teachers were auctioned off in an entertaining comical donkey auction and sold to the highest bidder for a day’s ‘hard labour’.

Jonno Sherwin, founder of the sanctuary, clarified the plight of the donkeys to the learners. In January 2017 Sherwin initiated a huge crowd funding exercise on Facebook which enabled the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary to purchase 233 of the condemned donkeys at an auction in Hartswater in the Northern Cape.

The auction, offering an unusually large number of 150 horses and 400 donkeys, attracted widespread attention thanks to the power of social media.

The Glenwood campaign also wish to focus the public’s attention on the horrible fate that befalls donkeys when they are slaughtered for so-called medicinal purposes.

Watch 2 videos below.

Johan Wahl (left) and Amber Bird (second from right) are the driving behind the Glenwood House donkey drive. With them is Jonno Sherwin (second from left) founder of the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary and Clare van Rensburg, coordinator of the Glenwood House Environment Society. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST



'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'