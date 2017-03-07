George Community Policing Forum AGM

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The annual general meeting (AGM) of the George Community Police Forum (CPF) will take place on Thursday 23 March at 18:30 at the George Civic Centre in York Street.

The election of a new executive council for the CPF was postponed last week when the minimum requirements for the AGM in terms of the constitution for community police and boards were not met.

Members of the community, concerned organisations and other role players are all welcome to attend.

Contact the CPF secretary Bennie Engelbrecht at 079 165 3647 or bjmengelbrecht@gmail.com or chairperson Ronelle Bezuidenhout at 072 562 6885 or grjcpf@gmail.com

Please indicate via e-mail to the secretary the person nominated to vote and the person nominated to observe the proceedings.

The proper application form will then be forwarded for registration.

