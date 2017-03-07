Man sentenced to 6 years for R510

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 6 years in prison for robbery by the George Magistrate's Court on Monday 27 February.

According to Captain Khunjulwa Sam, Conville police spokesperson, Herbet Werbest (42) was found guilty of robbing a man and taking his money and cellphone.

"Conville SAPS received a case of aggravated robbery on May 2014 about a man who was robbed at Truth Street in Rosemore.

The complainant was on his way to work when three males approached him. One of the suspects took out a knife and threatened him.

The suspect told the victim to give him his money and cell phone. He only had R10 and a cell phone that cost R400," said Sam.

