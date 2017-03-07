Translate to: 

Man sentenced to 6 years for R510

GEORGE NEWS - A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 6 years in prison for robbery by the George Magistrate's Court on Monday 27 February.
 
According to Captain Khunjulwa Sam, Conville police spokesperson, Herbet Werbest (42) was found guilty of robbing a man and taking his money and cellphone.
 
"Conville SAPS received a case of aggravated robbery on May 2014 about a man who was robbed at Truth Street in Rosemore.
 
The complainant was on his way to work when three males approached him. One of the suspects took out a knife and threatened him.
 
The suspect told the victim to give him his money and cell phone. He only had R10 and a cell phone that cost R400," said Sam.
 
12:02 (GMT+2), Fri, 10 March 2017
iYess
3 seconds ago
Its not just about the small amount of money. It is about a gang of people committing armed robbery. It is time people realise that these scum have been getting away with crime with no consequences for far to long. Generally they are let off with 'warnings', only to go back to resorting to crime.
Sadly the media contribute to the lawlessness by giving the criminals exposure (for them, credit) and also what looks like giving the criminal sympathy for the harsh sentence.
Well Done to those involved in getting this rubbish off the streets.
Bertus
2 hours ago
R10 + R400 = R410
Just saying.
