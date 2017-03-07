Translate to: 

Youth essay competition against racism

Youth essay competition against racism
Taking hands.
NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Youth Essay Writing Competition Against Racism invites young people in the age categories of 15-25 and 26-35, from across the country, to share their reflections on racism.
 
There are various grand prizes to be won, including laptops and cash. The winning essays will also be published.
 
The essay writing competition is in collaboration with Khwerha Ye Afrika and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and is supported by the Department of Arts and Culture, Foundation for Human Rights, Steve Biko Foundation, Spotlight Creations and local organizations.
 
Tommy Khoza, executive director of Khwerha Ye Afrika, says the purpose of the competition is to provide young people with an opportunity to creatively use their writing talents to share experiences, encounters and untold stories of racism.
 
To enter the competition, your written essay should be between 1000 and 2000 words in any South African language on the topic of racism. The closing date for submissions is 31 March. The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony in Johannesburg.
 
Send your submissions to info@.khwerha@gmail.com with the subject 'Essay Submission' or fax to 086 573 3643.
 
Submissions can also be posted to P.O. Box 6804, Halfway House, 1685 or hand-delivered to 69 Market Street, Kimax Building, Office 11B, Boksburg North.
 
Don't forget to include all your contact details. For more information, contact Melissa on 011 892 0399 or 081 702 5862.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
10:10 (GMT+2), Fri, 10 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...
Moonlight
Moonlight
A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, Moonlight...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you volunteer at a local charity organisation?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 66%
I've been meaning to, I just don't have the time
George Herald 14%
Men
Women
Search
JoligeJan
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
Tiemie85
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 36.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up