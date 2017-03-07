Youth essay competition against racism

Taking hands.

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Youth Essay Writing Competition Against Racism invites young people in the age categories of 15-25 and 26-35, from across the country, to share their reflections on racism.

There are various grand prizes to be won, including laptops and cash. The winning essays will also be published.

The essay writing competition is in collaboration with Khwerha Ye Afrika and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and is supported by the Department of Arts and Culture, Foundation for Human Rights, Steve Biko Foundation, Spotlight Creations and local organizations.

Tommy Khoza, executive director of Khwerha Ye Afrika, says the purpose of the competition is to provide young people with an opportunity to creatively use their writing talents to share experiences, encounters and untold stories of racism.

To enter the competition, your written essay should be between 1000 and 2000 words in any South African language on the topic of racism. The closing date for submissions is 31 March. The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony in Johannesburg.

Send your submissions to info@.khwerha@gmail.com with the subject 'Essay Submission' or fax to 086 573 3643.

Submissions can also be posted to P.O. Box 6804, Halfway House, 1685 or hand-delivered to 69 Market Street, Kimax Building, Office 11B, Boksburg North.

Don't forget to include all your contact details. For more information, contact Melissa on 011 892 0399 or 081 702 5862.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'