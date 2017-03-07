Animal by-laws get teeth

The municipality and the SPCA will act against persons who abuse, neglect, or use the animals for uncontrolled breeding, fighting, criminal or other illegal acts.

GEORGE NEWS - The increase in illegal dog fights, the backyard breeding of these breeds and the growing number of animals roaming the streets, have necessitated the municipality to take action.

Municipal Manager Trevor Botha confirmed that two temporary law enforcement officers have been seconded to assist the SPCA with the enforcing of the by-laws pertaining to the keeping of dogs and cats.

"They will inform and advise the public on the by-laws regarding the number of animals to be kept, permission procedures, sterilisation advice, animal control and the potential diseases that animals can spread.

Although the officers will be assisting the SPCA within the George municipal area, they will still report to their law enforcement supervisor. The law enforcement section has the authority to issue fines to those contravening the by-laws."

The municipality and the SPCA will act against persons who abuse, neglect, or use the animals for uncontrolled breeding, fighting, criminal or other illegal acts.

They will also enforce the by-laws that apply when people walk their dogs in the street and other public areas.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'