Locals want Heyneke in SWD

Heyneke Meyer.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The news that former Springbok rugby coach Heyneke Meyer, the recently appointed managing director of Hong Kong-based Carinat Sports Marketing, wants to buy a 74% share in the SWD Eagles rugby franchise, has been welcomed with open arms in South Western District (SWD) rugby circles.
 
During an informal discussion with George Herald Sport Editor Hugo Redelinghuys, the president of the SWD Eagles franchise, Hennie Baartman, confirmed that Meyer plans to acquire a stake in the franchise and welcomed the move.
 
"We have bounced the idea off the representatives of our senior clubs and they support the proposed buy-in by Heyneke 100%." Baartman said he spoke to Meyer about the deal, but stressed that any decision first has to be approved by the South African Rugby Union (Saru).
 
Derrick Miller, chairperson of Crusaders rugby club in George, hopes the deal goes through. "We must develop the infrastructure of clubs if we hope to grow rugby in the in the Southern Cape, and this takes money. The gate money just isn't enough."
 
A rugby insider who asked to remain anonymous said, "We have to somehow breathe life into this struggling union so that we can once again play in the Currie Cup's first league." Local rugby supporters echoed these sentiments. The only negative response came from Icosa's Western Cape provincial leader, Dawid Kamfer.
 
Kamfer, who is also the co-ordinator of Sarra, an organisation opposed to racism in rugby associations, is hell-bent against the move.
 
"We are not against the idea of private investors or private ownership of rugby entities, but want to ensure they have a strong transformation agenda." Saru announced a while back that companies and individuals are allowed, subject to certain conditions, to acquire shares in rugby unions.
 
The decision whether Meyer will be able to obtain the majority interest in SWD will most probably only be taken in April this year.
 
This is a test case for Saru and may pave the way for outside institutions to get involved in rugby franchises on a large scale. Meyer was SWD Eagles head coach when the team reached the semi-finals of the Currie Cup in 1999.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Hessequa, Klein Karoo news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 09 March 2017
