Culinary graduates ensured of work

Commis patisserie chef Anika Versteeg’s career is set to soar. Versteeg was awarded the trophy for best student and best cake decorating student. On the left is Nicole Loesch.

GEORGE NEWS - The Francois Ferreira Academy in George which provides training excellence in culinary arts and hospitality management held its annual diploma graduation and certificate ceremony on Thursday 2 March.

The Academy, established in 2004, is an approved City & Guilds Centre and is registered for short learning programmes with Cathsseta it is also recognised as a training provider by the South African Chefs Association and the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs.

Francois Ferreira reminded the students that they are privileged.

"This academy receives calls from food establishments across the country asking us if we have qualified chefs available. Please go and do your best as you have a reputation to uphold. What is amazing, is that every one of you has work. Very few institutions of learning can claim this accolade," he said.

Ferreira said the academy is looking for a new campus. "We are bursting at the seams; we have outgrown our building at PW Botha College."

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'