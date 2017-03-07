Alleged carpet thief in court in May

An employee taking the carpets to Tarkan Cakmak's car at Eden Meander.

GEORGE NEWS - The case against an alleged con man, Tarkan Cakmak, will resume in the Thembalethu Magistrate's court on 26 May.

He is accused of allegedly conning Gallery 7 in the Eden Meander out of Persian carpets worth thousands of rand.

He was arrested by investigation officer Jydrean Heathcote at his own carpet business at the Greenacres Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth last year.

Magistrate Pumela Yono postponed the case in February, as certain documents were incomplete.

Cakmak is represented by Stuart Laubscher and the state prosecutor is Karen Barnard.