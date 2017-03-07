Translate to: 

3rd Camera on GO GEORGE buses

CCTV footage from the GO GEORGE buses is being monitored by staff in the control room during all operational hours.
GEORGE NEWS - Surveillance on all GO GEORGE buses forms an integral part of service quality control and passenger and driver safety. For this purpose, the buses had been equipped with two closed-circuit cameras until recently, but a third one has now been added.
 
Of the initial two cameras, one was installed to focus on the driver, and the other to give a view of the passengers inside the bus. The third camera is attached to the inside of the windscreen, focusing on the road and roadside ahead.
 
“The CCTV footage from the buses is being monitored by staff in the control room during all operational hours,” says James Robb, GO GEORGE Manager.
 
“This continued surveillance up to now assisted us by showing driver as well as passenger conduct to address in cases of undesirable behaviour. The third camera now adds a safety mechanism whereby accidents or any other situations outside the bus that pose a safety threat to our passengers or staff, can be acted upon immediately to ensure passengers’ safety – even before staff reports it.”
 
According to Robb, this camera will also pick up on driver behaviour in terms of traffic regulations and road safety, and picking up passengers at bus stops.
 
“This will of course work both ways. Passengers sometimes complain about a bus having passed them at a specific time without being full. Now the inside camera can tell us whether the bus was indeed full, and the outside camera can tell us whether there was somebody at a stop indicating to the driver to stop, at any given moment.
 
Bus drivers are sometimes being accused of behaviour which turns out not to be true when we view footage of the incident. However, footage is being reviewed by management regularly, complaints or no complaints, to ensure quality service.”
 
For any enquiries or feedback, please phone the GO GEORGE Call Centre on 0800 044 044, send an email to info@gogeorge.org.za, or find the latest news on the website www.gogeorge.org.za or the GO GEORGE Facebook page.


CCTV footage from the GO GEORGE buses is being monitored by staff in the control room during all operational hours. On the right, this monitor clearly shows the three views covered by the three cameras: the bus driver, the passengers inside the bus and the road ahead of the bus. The inside cameras record sound as well. The map is linked to the electronic tracking system in the buses and indicates exactly where each bus is so that operators can monitor the schedule, at the same time assisting the Call Centre with enquiries.
 
08:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 08 March 2017
