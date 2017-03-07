Roadworks at York Street circle

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - A stop/go traffic control point will be in place from 15 to 17 March at the York Street circle at the airport road (R102) intersection due to roadworks.

Motorists are advised to choose an alternative route where possible.

Herrmann Schlag from Entsha Hendra, the contractor, says they are expecting traffic to pile up since the circle will be partially closed.

"We are going to reseal the airport road right up to the circle and there will be limited space for traffic that heaps up. Motorists can avoid delays if they take another route."

