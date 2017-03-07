Win a glamping trip

Camping in luxury is what glamping is all about. Photo: Amanda Dixon

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - What is glamping you ask? It’s a fusion of glamour and camping, a form of fancy camping, a global trend that has caught fire over the last decade that offers outdoor enthusiasts an upgrade on rest and recreation.

When you're glamping, there's no tent to pitch, no sleeping bag to unroll, no need to pack boxes of camping equipment. Whether in a tent, cabin, igloo, hut, villa, teepee or treehouse, glamping is a way to experience the great outdoors without sacrificing luxury.

AfriCamps is currently South Africa’s leading boutique camping (glamping) outfit. They are all about glamping on the most beautiful working farms and estates in South Africa.

Their tents are custom designed, spacious and fully furnished with open-plan kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and bathrooms ensuring the experience is a home away from home.

Fancy glamping then?

The Slow Festival has partnered with AfriCamps to offer a two night stay for up to five people in one of their three camps; AfriCamps at Kam'Bati (Swellendam), AfriCamps at Pat Busch (Robertson) or AfriCamps Klein Karoo (Oudtshoorn).

The competition will be run over the course of the next four weeks via the Slow Festival’s Facebook page. To stand a chance of winning this fabulous prize, here’s what you’ll need to do:

4. Tag three friends you’d like to take with you and use #SlowFestAfricamps

The winner will be announced at the Slow Festival Opening evening on Thursday, April 13.