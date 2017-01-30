Vehicle licensing office to be reviewed

The vehicle licensing office is to be reviewed before possible improvements will be considered by the municipality. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - George Municipality is planning improvements at the vehicle licensing office in the 2017/18 financial year, says municipal communications manager, Chantel Edwards-Klose.

The licensing office has increasingly been coming under attack from the public over long queuing times.

A vague promise of an upgrade was made by the local authority last year in response to queries from the George Herald, but no concrete plans have as yet been available.

When asked about the matter again last week, Edwards-Klose said in a statement that the Community Services Directorate has appointed a service provider "to review the current vehicle licensing office building in order to improve a number of aspects".

