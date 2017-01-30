A wheelchair for young chess player

After two months in bed Michael is happy to be outside in his borrowed wheelchair.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A borrowed wheelchair is the reason for the newfound light in chess champion Michael Sweetbert's eyes.

His foster mother, Beverley Naudé says Michael (12) has been all smiles and friends even took them to Wilderness last weekend.

Michael is continuing with physiotherapy and still has six weeks to go before he may stand. He was injured in a vehicle accident in December 2016 in the Free State while on his way to the SA junior chess championship in Boksburg. His foster dad, Eduan (65) died a few days after the crash.

Naudé says Michael immediately got himself out of bed and wheeled himself into every room in the house when he received the wheelchair.

