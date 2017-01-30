Everything homemade at new market

Committee members Lalie Delport, Petro Stroebel, Jan Stander, Lenie Herbst, Wendy Wilmot and Johan Nel are ready to guide this initiative by the residents of Ward 19, which aims to attract lovers of homemade products. Photo: Sean Snyman

GEORGE NEWS - A brand new Homegrown Market for George kicks off this Saturday 4 March at 08:00 (until 14:00) in the gardens in front of the George Civic Centre.

Committee members Lalie Delport, Petro Stroebel, Jan Stander, Lenie Herbst, Wendy Wilmot and Johan Nel are ready to guide this initiative by the residents of Ward 19, which aims to attract lovers of homemade products.

The market will be held on the first Saturday of every month.

