Fun walks for dogs (and owners)

GEORGE NEWS - The monthly Smart Paws Academy fun walk in the forest behind the Botanical Gardens was attended by 21 dogs and their owners last Sunday.

According to Brenda Verity, owner and trainer of the academy, it is the perfect opportunity to socialise for dogs and their owners alike.

"The monthly fun walks are for everyone - you don't have to be part of the training classes to join for the walk. It's to encourage people to do something with their dogs," she said.

