Planned power outage at Earls Court

GEORGE NEWS - The electricity supply to a portion of Earls Court will be interrupted on Friday 3 March from 09:00 to 16:00, for the purpose of doing alterations to the electrical mains.

Consumers are warned to treat the installation as being live for the full duration as the supply may be resumed at any time within the notified period.

Should circumstances prevent the work being carried out during this period, the work will be done on Monday 7 March from 09:00 to 16:00.

