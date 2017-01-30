Miss SA finalist visits George

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Photo: Supplied

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - By now, most readers wil be familiar with the fact that Sedgefield local Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is one of 12 finalists in the Miss SA 2017 pageant to take place on 26 March at Sun City.

But what you may not know, is that Nel-Peters will be visiting George and Sedgefield on Friday 3 March and Saturday 4 March to meet with fans and give you an opportunity to take a photo with her.

She will be in George on Friday morning addressing the pupils of Outeniqua High School at 07:30, and at 19:00 she will be in her hometown of Sedgefield at Montecello Restaurant and will be available for photo opportunities.

On Saturday morning she will be paying a visit to the famous Wild Oats Market in Sedgefield where she will have time to talk to fans and pose for some photos.

