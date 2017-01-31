Translate to: 

Wilderness puppeteer on CNN

Wilderness puppeteer on CNN
These beautiful puppets were filmed for CNN as they were taken for an early morning walk around the Knysna Lake by puppeteers who have been trained by Roger Titley, the creator of the astonishing mobile artworks. Photo: Claire Bosman
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The incredible life-sized puppets of endangered wildlife made by South African master puppeteer Roger Titley was recently showcased on CNN's Inside Africa.
 
The programme was aired in February. This world-renowned craftsman, whose career spans over 30 years, lives in Hoekwil. At his new Knysna studio, his work has been drawing attention to endangered wildlife in Africa. Titley says conservation is close to his heart.
 
"I feel that people are becoming disconnected from nature and destroying their environment and themselves."
 
He explains how the TV programme came about. "CCN wanted to do a feature on puppetry in South Africa for their programme 'Inside Africa'. They worked through a Johannesburg production company who set up the shoot with Handspring Puppet company's Barrydale Trust and myself. It featured on CNN broadcasts several times."
 
His career encompasses many platforms including film, live productions, documentaries and TV ads, including the well-loved 1993 advert featuring elephants hatching from eggs.
 
 
Titley's bigger projects include being part of the opening ceremony for the Fifa 2010 Soccer World Cup. From April to August 2016 he built five giant-sized creatures that featured in the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics. He is currently working with a Belgian company on a live show project for Dubai.
 
Local project
He recently started a collaboration with Drum Café Knysna and is teaching the drummers to build and operate his white puppets.
 
"We have such talent here. Hopefully, the puppets will take them on some interesting journeys around the world. I set up an elephant walk along Leisure Island early one morning in December to showcase these new operators and musician Mapumba Cilombo to CNN.
 
The apparition of the Knysna elephants certainly surprised a few locals and their dogs," he chuckles.
 
 
Roger Titley receiving the Western Cape cultural affairs award for 2013/14 from Dr Ivan Meyer.  
 
10:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 02 March 2017
