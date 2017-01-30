Translate to: 

Boy with cerebral palsy saved

Boy with cerebral palsy saved
With the assistance of Bethesda’s Donor Base Kirwin Sauer (seated in front) was able to raise enough money to buy a new machine with-in 3 hours. With Kirwin is his mother Christelene, Marzanne Cillié (Bethesda Projects Manager) and his grandmother Priscilla.
GEORGE NEWS - Bethesda's projects division took only three hours to answer Christelene Sauer from Rosemoor's plea for a new electric suction machine for her 16-year-old cerebral palsy son, Kirwin.
 
Christelene was at her wits' end as she just couldn't afford to replace their existing suction machine that was not working efficiently, putting Kirwin in danger of developing pneumonia.
 
His mother needs an electric suction machine to clean sputum from Kirwin's wind pipe and tracheotomy regularly.
 
A permanent tracheotomy in his wind pipe enables him to breathe more easily. Kirwin is severely disabled and uses a buggy for mobility and positioning. He is totally dependent on his mother for care and all activities of his daily life and is a regular patient at the Rosemoor Primary Health Care clinic, George hospital and the Red Cross children's hospital in Cape Town.
 
Christelene has taken care of Kirwin all his life and her dedication and love for him is clear in how healthy and alert he is.
 
Priscilla, Kirwin's grandmother says, "God chooses special people to look after children like Kirwin and my daughter is such a person."
 
If individuals would like to offer support to Kirwin and his family, they can contact Priscilla at 076 900 2023.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:06 (GMT+2), Wed, 01 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Finance minister Pravin Gordan says they considered a VAT increase for the 2017 budget, but that an increase should be fine-tuned so that poor people do not have to pay more. Are you willing to pay increased VAT on so-called ‘sin-items’ (alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, confectionary, certain cuts of prime beef etc) and luxury goods so that basic items can be exempt or remain at 14%?
Yes, the privileged has a responsibility to pay for the poor.
George Herald 45%
No, everyone, regardless of income, should contribute to the state coffers. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
George Herald 10%
Not as long as our taxes are disappearing down a bottomless pit without recourse.
George Herald 45%
Men
Women
Search
Jaap58
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 64.
SilverSigh
I'm a 74 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 55 and 70.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up