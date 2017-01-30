Boy with cerebral palsy saved

With the assistance of Bethesda’s Donor Base Kirwin Sauer (seated in front) was able to raise enough money to buy a new machine with-in 3 hours. With Kirwin is his mother Christelene, Marzanne Cillié (Bethesda Projects Manager) and his grandmother Priscilla.

GEORGE NEWS - Bethesda's projects division took only three hours to answer Christelene Sauer from Rosemoor's plea for a new electric suction machine for her 16-year-old cerebral palsy son, Kirwin.

Christelene was at her wits' end as she just couldn't afford to replace their existing suction machine that was not working efficiently, putting Kirwin in danger of developing pneumonia.

His mother needs an electric suction machine to clean sputum from Kirwin's wind pipe and tracheotomy regularly.

A permanent tracheotomy in his wind pipe enables him to breathe more easily. Kirwin is severely disabled and uses a buggy for mobility and positioning. He is totally dependent on his mother for care and all activities of his daily life and is a regular patient at the Rosemoor Primary Health Care clinic, George hospital and the Red Cross children's hospital in Cape Town.

Christelene has taken care of Kirwin all his life and her dedication and love for him is clear in how healthy and alert he is.

Priscilla, Kirwin's grandmother says, "God chooses special people to look after children like Kirwin and my daughter is such a person."

If individuals would like to offer support to Kirwin and his family, they can contact Priscilla at 076 900 2023.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

