Bikers help traumatised kids

A warm hug from social worker Estie Briese for Bev Boshoff of UGR.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Ulysses Garden Route ( UGR) handed over Toy Run 2016 donations worth thousands to SAPS Mossel Bay last week.
 
The donations included toys and a large number of toiletries which are specifically earmarked for use in the SAPS trauma centres in the Mossel Bay area.
 
The annual Toy Run presented by the South Western District Motorcyling Association (SWDMCA) on the Garden Route received unprecedented support at the last event.
 
Charitable and needy entities throughout the area were able to benefit from substantial donations made by not only the bikers themselves, but also a very supportive public.
 
The SWDMCA represents the major motorcycling clubs in the area that contribute to the Toy Run, including Sunset Riders, Renegades, Coded, CMA, Quin e Que, Fugitives and others.
 
Ulysses, a registered charity, hosts two unique annual events of which the proceeds go directly to charity, the Whale Rally on 9 - 11 June in Hartenbos and the Paws Run in George on 1 October.
 
"The public are not always aware of the hours of hard work and the huge contributions to charities across the board from the biking community," says Peggy Roux of Ulysses, who helped co-ordinate the handover to the SAPS. "This year the focus was on more practical donations as specific needs have been identified ranging from personal toiletries for schoolgirls to general toiletries."
 
UGR President Eddie Roux emphasizes that the need for donations increases along with the increasing economic hardship faced by many in our community.
 
"Seeing the kindness of the biking community first-hand has changed my sometimes negative perceptions of guys on bikes," said Lt Col Sakhumzi Mbixo.
 
"I am sure there are many people out there who also see a really positive side with acts of kindness such as this. The police appreciates anyone who supports the community in such ways."
 
 
From left are John Roux, Eddie Boshoff, Leon Stander, Audrey Birch, Bev Boshoff, Sgt Michelle Moller, Dave Birch and Mags and Mig Vermaak. Seated wearing a green sash is Peggy Roux next to Estie Briese and seated far right is Lt Col Sakhumzi Mbixo.  
 
Article by Peggy Roux
 
08:01 (GMT+2), Sat, 04 March 2017
