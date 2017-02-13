Volunteers passionate about cats

Rita Brock shows her love to a sterilised kitty in Rosemoor. For her the difficult task of capturing a feral cat and having it sterilised is a rewarding one - especially when she sees how well it has adapted.

GEORGE NEWS - Sterling work is being carried out by two volunteer workers who have made it their lives' mission to look after the interest of feral (wild) cats by keeping their population down through sterilisation and a feeding programme.

The two George women are so passionate about their cause that they scour the streets and areas surrounding George to find neglected and unsterilised cats in order to neuter them and see to their general welfare.

CAT Garden Route is a non-profit organisation which was registered in 2016 by Rita Brock to help cats in need in the Garden Route. Rita, who is supported by the Garden Route SPCA , traps feral cats in many areas including George's industrial area. She has them sterilised by the SPCA, and returns these cats to their colonies to live out their natural lives free from reproducing litters of unwanted kittens.

Approximately 500 cats were trapped, sterilised and returned in 2016.

Rita has to first establish a regular feeding programme over time to attract as many cats as possible.

The trapping entails setting up humane traps that are baited with tasty treats and waiting and watching for long periods of time in order to activate the traps. No traps are left unattended, as this is not humane.

Rita takes the cats to her home where she documents each cat so that she can return them safely to their colony after they have been sterilised, tested for FIV and FeLV, and treated for parasites. All this work is carried out by one woman driven by a passion for cats.

Taryn Groenewald explained how their programme works. "A few kind people volunteer to feed these feral cats a portion of their daily food requirements so that the cats will still hunt for their main dietary needs, thus assisting the various factories and industrial establishments to remain vermin free.

The importance of continuing to feed the colony is to support their health and also to monitor for new cats that might join the colony or for any cats that may need medical attention."

Taryn Groenewald joined Cat Garden Route as an independent volunteer in the latter part of 2016 and saw a desperate need to assist people who cannot afford veterinary fees to get their cats sterilised. She explained what motivates her.

"There are thousands of people who have no transport or pet carriers to get their cats to a vet. I literally walk the streets, knocking on doors, calling out to people when I spot a cat in a yard.

"I get a really good response and am usually soon surrounded by people pointing out where cats can be found. Since mid-January, I have taken in 37 cats to be sterilised by Dr Awie De Villiers of York Street Vet and other local vets working for the SPCA who assist by doing medical work at welfare rates.

On Monday 13 February I asked Rita to join me on an outreach where we showed our appreciation to the people who responded and asked for assistance in getting their cats sterilised. We handed out cat food and deworming and parasite medications, even stopping along the way to give an itchy, scratchy dog in the road a flea tablet."

Taryn makes a fervent plea for help.

"I appeal to anyone who can help in any way, to please contact me. Monetary donations can be made to C.A.T Trust, FNB, Acc no: 62615670800 - Charitable Trust no: IT000919/2016(C).

"You can contact us via email - info@catgardenroute.co.za , on Facebook or phone 072 425 5843. If you would like to be an independent volunteer, like myself, you can contact me, Taryn Groenewald on 082 374 7051. Please don't think you have nothing to offer. My primary concern is for the cats in need."

Taryn Groenewald holds a cat who eagerly welcomed her when she did a follow-up call in Rosedale to check how the little female was doing after her sterilisation.

