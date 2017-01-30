Translate to: 

103rd man in space visits Eden

103rd man in space visits Eden
Head of Eden Disaster Management Gerhard Otto (middle) gave a presentation to the scientists, pointing out some areas where research could be of value to the district. With him is Prof Andries Jordaan (left) from the University of the Free State, who brought the delegation, and cosmonaut Prunariu.
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - A man who can claim that he was the 103rd human in outer space formed part of a delegation of international scientists who came to visit Eden's Disaster Management Centre on Tuesday.
 
Cosmonaut Dumitriu Prunariu from Romania participated in the Soviet Union's Intercosmos programme in 1981, during an eight-day mission on board Soyuz 40 and Salyut 6 space laboratories. He conducted scientific experiments in the fields of astrophysics, space radiation, space technology, space medicine and biology.
 
The scientists' visit to Eden forms part of a tour to different municipal Disaster Management Centres, following a symposium in Bloemfontein last week on climate resilience and water use in Africa. Prof Andries Jordaan from the University of the Free State leads the tour.
 
Prunariu had a chance to address some questions from local journalists during his visit to Eden District Municipality.
"Your body takes a knock," he said when asked what it feels like to be in space.
 
"You reach outer space in nine minutes, starting from the ground. You reach a speed 28 000 km per hour, and go around the earth in one-and-a-half hours. Within nine minutes you reach weightlessness, and this is a big strain on the body.
 
"Looking from out there you feel like a strong being. You have the power to fly so high and to control such technologies. But, at the same time, you feel very vulnerable, because any space debris, any meteorite or small object can hit the spacecraft. It's very strange but you manage to deal with both feelings and live with it. Soon after I landed, I realised the level of stress I dealt with in outer space."
 
He shared his sense of wonder at our planet. Seen from out there, all borders fade and colours are different from what we see on maps. One can see storms and pollution.
 
"You realize the earth is unique. It is one space body on which all humans, plants and animals live. We don't have another place in space to live. You just realise how necessary it is to work together and protect the planet," he said.
 
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
08:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 01 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Finance minister Pravin Gordan says they considered a VAT increase for the 2017 budget, but that an increase should be fine-tuned so that poor people do not have to pay more. Are you willing to pay increased VAT on so-called ‘sin-items’ (alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, confectionary, certain cuts of prime beef etc) and luxury goods so that basic items can be exempt or remain at 14%?
Yes, the privileged has a responsibility to pay for the poor.
George Herald 45%
No, everyone, regardless of income, should contribute to the state coffers. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
George Herald 10%
Not as long as our taxes are disappearing down a bottomless pit without recourse.
George Herald 45%
Men
Women
Search
AgentSplinter
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 24 and 40.
AllesNieVerloren
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up