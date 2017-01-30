103rd man in space visits Eden

Head of Eden Disaster Management Gerhard Otto (middle) gave a presentation to the scientists, pointing out some areas where research could be of value to the district. With him is Prof Andries Jordaan (left) from the University of the Free State, who brought the delegation, and cosmonaut Prunariu.

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - A man who can claim that he was the 103rd human in outer space formed part of a delegation of international scientists who came to visit Eden's Disaster Management Centre on Tuesday.

Cosmonaut Dumitriu Prunariu from Romania participated in the Soviet Union's Intercosmos programme in 1981, during an eight-day mission on board Soyuz 40 and Salyut 6 space laboratories. He conducted scientific experiments in the fields of astrophysics, space radiation, space technology, space medicine and biology.

The scientists' visit to Eden forms part of a tour to different municipal Disaster Management Centres, following a symposium in Bloemfontein last week on climate resilience and water use in Africa. Prof Andries Jordaan from the University of the Free State leads the tour.

"Your body takes a knock," he said when asked what it feels like to be in space.

"You reach outer space in nine minutes, starting from the ground. You reach a speed 28 000 km per hour, and go around the earth in one-and-a-half hours. Within nine minutes you reach weightlessness, and this is a big strain on the body.

"Looking from out there you feel like a strong being. You have the power to fly so high and to control such technologies. But, at the same time, you feel very vulnerable, because any space debris, any meteorite or small object can hit the spacecraft. It's very strange but you manage to deal with both feelings and live with it. Soon after I landed, I realised the level of stress I dealt with in outer space."

He shared his sense of wonder at our planet. Seen from out there, all borders fade and colours are different from what we see on maps. One can see storms and pollution.

"You realize the earth is unique. It is one space body on which all humans, plants and animals live. We don't have another place in space to live. You just realise how necessary it is to work together and protect the planet," he said.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

Prunariu had a chance to address some questions from local journalists during his visit to Eden District Municipality.