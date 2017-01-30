Help keep girls in school

Learners at St Mary's Primary School in Rosemoor posing with Snazo Gulwa (right).

GEORGE NEWS - The #KeepAGirlChildInSchool campaign, headed by Sphiwe Hobasi and Snazo Gulwa in partnership with Eden FM, strives to ensure that every girl has access to sanitary towels when she needs them.

Local businesses and anyone who can help, either with money or with product, are asked to please contribute to this worthy campaign. About 160 packs of sanitary pads were recently donated to four schools in George.

The beneficiaries were MM Mateza Primary, St Mary's Primary in Rosemoor, Thembalethu Primary and Tyholorha Primary.

Gulwa says that after she received a desperate plea from a teacher at Ethembeni Disabled Children Daycare Centre in Thembalethu, they managed to scrape together another 14 packs of pads and dropped it off at the centre.

She and Hobasi also collect school uniforms to donate to schools.

The campaign was started to ensure that girls who menstruate attend school secure in the knowledge that their personal hygiene is taken care of. Schoolgirls often miss a week of school every month due to their period and the lack of sanitary towels.

To support the campaign phone 078 324 0441.

Sphiwe Hobasi, Athenkosi Ntozini and Nolwethu Dyonase stacking donated packs of sanitary pads.

Learners at St Mary's Primary School in Rosemoor posing with Snazo Gulwa (right).

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'