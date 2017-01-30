Thembalethu still waiting for GO GEORGE

Three residents of Borcherds at a non-functional GO GEORGE bus stop in Nelson Mandela Boulevard, in front of Generations Pub, Boeta's Corner. Photo: Vida Josephs

GEORGE NEWS - Commuters from Thembalethu, Conville, Borcherds and surrounds increasingly enquire about the rollout of the GO GEORGE bus service to their neighbourhoods.

The rollout was planned for December last year, but postponed for later in 2017. Pressure from disgruntled Thembalethu taxi owners, as well as the murder of Uncedo chairman Wesley Sikhumbuzu Mini in front of his house on 3 November, played a role in this decision.

According to Municipal Spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Close, they cannot provide a date yet.

"The Western Cape Provincial Government and George Municipality are working on a rollout plan for the GO GEORGE services coming to Phase 4 as soon as possible. We cannot at this stage provide a firm date," she said.

