The new Eden District Health Council.

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - The newly elected health council for Eden District held their first meeting in George on Friday, February 24.

One of the main functions of the council, appointed by the Western Cape minister of health Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, is to promote cooperative governance and to help ensure coordination of planning, budgeting and monitoring of health services that affect residents in the district.

• Not more than five other persons, appointed by the provincial minister, after consultation with the district council.

Central to the Western Cape Government’s vision for the health in the province, is making communities integral stakeholders in the provision of services rather than mere recipients.

Increasing community representation at district health council level and ensuring community concerns are reflected at provincial health council level is thus of critical importance.

“Ours is to deliver patient-centred care, putting our patients first by ensuring that community members play a role in holding our facilities accountable and playing an advisory role,” said Mbombo.

Absent: councillor Monia Seyisi (Bitou), councillor Mercia Draghoender (George) and Ms Jenny Hartnick.

• A person appointed by the provincial minister to represent her.• A member of the relevant district council, who will also be the chair.• A member of the council of each local municipality, nominated by the members of the relevant council.Front from left: councillor Noluthando Mwati (Oudtshoorn), councillor Eva Fortuin (Oudtshoorn), Western Cape health minister Nomafrench Mbombo, chairperson councillor Rosina Ruiters (Eden District municipality).Back: councillor Philipus Antonie (Kannaland), councillor Simon Odendaal (Hessequa), Dr Terence Marshall (secretariat), councillor Cathy Weideman (Knysna), councillor Annatjie Janse van Rensburg (Mossel Bay), Dr Helise Schumann (district manager Eden and Central Karoo districts).