Francois Mundell memorial service moved

Francois Mundell (26)

GEORGE NEWS - The memorial service for Able Seaman Francois Mundell (26) from George, who died last week Friday while attempting to rescue construction workers at the naval base in Durban, has been moved from Simon’s Town to Gordon’s Bay.

Mundell was one of three sailors who were overcome by toxic fumes as they descended into a sewage pit in an attempt to save three construction workers. The workers also died.

Mundell completed his high school at Outeniqua High in 2010. He is survived by his parents, Karen and Francois and younger brother Raymond, who travelled to Durban from George after the accident.

During the Armed Forces Day parade in Durban on Tuesday, President Jacob Zuma lauded the three South African National Defence Force members, and conveyed his condolences to their family and friends.

The memorial service will take place at the naval base in Gordon’s Bay on Wednesday 1 March at 10:00.

The navy as well as the police are investigating the tragedy.

Click here for previous articles:

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

