Garden Route Ladies pudding sale

GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route Ladies Circle No. 20 (GRL) will be hosting a pudding sale at the Multi Motors garage next to George East Post Office on Saturday 25 February from 10:00 until 12:00.

All proceeds will go to furthering the aims and objectives of the GRL and to support its projects for 2017.

