Stop gang violence

Stop gang violence
School teachers, parents and members of Uncedo together with the rival school gangs after the meeting. Photos: Zolani Sinxo
GEORGE NEWS - The community of Thembalethu has again been confronted by the problem of rival school gangs who are making life difficult for both learners and teachers.
 
On Tuesday 21 February the Thembalethu Community Police Forum (CPF) called on the taxi industry along with other influential figures to assist them to end school gang violence in and around school premises.
 
The meeting follows recent fights among the Themablethu and Imizamo Yethu High schools' rival gangs who chased each other with knives and pangas after school. A 17-year-old learner from Imizamo Yethu High School was left with a permanently disabled left arm after he was stabbed in the neck and back during a fight.
 
Xolani Henge, chairman of the CPF, said they thought they had dealt with this matter last year when a similar incident took place which claimed one school boy's life. "We have now appealed to the taxi industry to assist us. We believe that the taxi industry has an important role to play in this matter as they play an important role in the community."
 
The rival groups were summoned to Imizamo Yethu High school where the parents, teachers and taxi industry leaders met to discuss ways to end the problem. It was established that the gangs are from different locations within Thembalethu and the triggers for their fights could be things as small as an argument between two boys about who is the best.
 
Chairman of Uncedo, Zakes Mchithwa, said, "The time of pampering these boys must end. We now have to deal with this matter in an old-fashioned way and enforce discipline. We can't address the same problem every year; we need a solution that will last. These boys are our kids and we must discipline them as children."
 
Taking up the responsibility, he pronounced, "We as the taxi fraternity have the solution to this matter and will use whatever means necessary to end this feud."
 
After a lengthy discussion with the concerned parties, the rival groups agreed to end the violence and make peace. It remains to be seen if Thembalethu will indeed see and end to this feuding.
 
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
08:11 (GMT+2), Fri, 24 February 2017
