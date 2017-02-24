Eden District Health introduces council members

Generic image.
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - A media photo opportunity will be held to introduce the members of the newly elected District Health Council.
One of the main functions of the Council, appointed by the Western Cape Minister of Health, Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo, is to promote co-operative governance and to help ensure co-ordination of planning, budgeting and monitoring of health services that affect residents in the District.A district health council consists of:
• A person appointed by the provincial minister to represent her.
• A member of the relevant district council, who will also be the chair.
• A member of the council of each local municipality, nominated by the members of the relevant council.
• Not more than five other persons, appointed by the provincial minister, after consultation with the district council.
Date: 24 February 2017
Time: 11:30
Venue: Boardroom (Room 320)Please RSVP to:
Nadia Ferreira
Principal Communications Officer
Eden and Central Karoo Districts
Western Cape Government Health
Tel: 044 501 5751
Fax: 044 501 5719
Thu, 23 February 2017
