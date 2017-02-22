Translate to: 

Care-free speeding days numbered

Just like the Christmas lights, the traffic cameras have been switched off. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - The period of grace speeding motorists have been enjoying in the George municipal area will soon be something of the past.
 
The George Council is in the process of appointing a new service provider to man the fixed and mobile traffic cameras.
 
Since the beginning of December there has been a total absence of traffic speed-checking traps on the N2.
 
"What really peeves us off is that the locals are fleeced by the traffic department all year round, but in December when the holidaymakers are here and council can bring in extra revenue for the town, there are no cameras. I wonder what effect the loss of income will have on the municipal budget - or is this the excuse council will use when they hike municipal tariffs in the next financial year?" said a Wilderness resident who travels the N2 from Wilderness to George twice a day. He overheard two traffic officers at the vehicle licencing office discussing the absence of cameras last week.
 
An official who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the contract of the existing service provider, Syntell, ended in November and the plan was to renew it on a month-to-month basis until the new tender was in place.
 
But, apparently the price Syntell put on the table for the interim period was much higher than the existing contract. It is believed that the proposed price structure was rejected as being unreasonable. Because no agreement was reached, Syntell removed its equipment.
 
The general manager for road safety operations at Syntall, Hein du Toit, refused to comment.
 
"It is company policy not to disclose any information."
 
The George Herald did not get official information that the new tender documents are ready, but has it on good authority that they have indeed been prepared.
 
Motorists in George better slow down - care-free speeding days are numbered.
 
George Municipality comments: George Traffic Department can confirm that the contract with service provider for speed cameras ended in November 2016.
 
Negotiations for continuation on a month to month basis were unsuccessful. The Supply Chain process is in the process of being finalised and a new service provider is expected to begin April 2017.
 
Statistics indicated that accident rates have in fact reduced for the beginning of this year. This can be attributed to the camera boxes remaining installed and acting as a speed deterrent.
 
Our traffic department has experienced a successful and busy festive season and continues to work pro-actively in George with positive feedback received on many interventions.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
10:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 23 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
User Comment
iYess
3 hours ago
This is simply a money generator and does nothing to change the attitude of the lawless. When is LAW ENFORCEMENT going to nail the lawless speeding away from the known camera areas, as well as those not stopping at stop streets. No consequences for the lawless.
Voting Poll
Finance minister Pravin Gordan says they considered a VAT increase for the 2017 budget, but that an increase should be fine-tuned so that poor people do not have to pay more. Are you willing to pay increased VAT on so-called ‘sin-items’ (alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, confectionary, certain cuts of prime beef etc) and luxury goods so that basic items can be exempt or remain at 14%?
Yes, the privileged has a responsibility to pay for the poor.
George Herald 0%
No, everyone, regardless of income, should contribute to the state coffers. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
George Herald 14%
Not as long as our taxes are disappearing down a bottomless pit without recourse.
George Herald 86%
