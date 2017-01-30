Translate to: 

Vandals destroy trail signs

Vandals destroy trail signs
The destruction of the newly erected signage for The George Trails mountain bike route in the Saasveld forestry section, has angered and shocked the owners.
GEORGE NEWS - The R20 000 theft and damage to signage along a newly set-up cycling trail has shocked members of the mountain bike fraternity who have hopes of elevating George Trails to national and international status.
 
The George Trails course was laid out for mountain bikes through a nature reserve and state forest in the Saasveld plantation starting at the Garden Route dam.
 
This was a huge setback for the Green Sport Foundation which was established recently in conjunction with the George Munisipality and MTO Forestry to maintain and market the trail.
 
Werner Rall, MD of Green Sport Foundation and Project Manager of George Trails, expressed his regret at the malicious damage and theft of the signs around the Saasveld Plantation section next to the Garden Route Dam.
 
"After assessing the damage we can confirm that a total of 25 wooden signposts have been stolen. Furthermore, 66 sign boards that included route markers, emergency contact details and sponsor advertising have been damaged. A case of vandalism and theft has been opened with George SAPS. The Green Sport Foundation has legitimate agreements in place with MTO Forestry and George Municipality. The remaining boards have been taken down for now to avoid further damage and loss and to avoid people getting lost."
 
Rall says in the meantime, the GPX files of the routes can be downloaded for use on GPS devices from the George Trails website at www.georgetrails.org.za in order to still navigate the routes.
 
The vandals not only caused damage to property, but also put the lives of people in danger by the damage and removal of the emergency numbers and codes linked to the Eden Emergency Centre.
 
Orchestrated theft
The public are requested to come forward with any information that might lead to the arrest and prosecution of the culprits by contacting Detective Sweli at SAPS on 078 274 1687.
 
None of the 25 x 2,3m tall sign posts that were removed were found in the vicinity of where they stood, so it is assumed that it was a coordinated effort and that it was loaded onto a vehicle.
 
"Chances are that some trail users might have spotted the person/s and vehicle/s in the plantation. It will also help the investigation if we can get information on when last users saw the signs up in order to narrow down the search to a specific date. Thanks to all the folks that have contacted us and shown concern and support, we appreciate it," said Rall.
 
The Acting Director Strategic Services of George Municipality Adv Johann van Schalkwyk said: "The marking of the cycling routes by the Green Sport Foundation is being supported by the George Municipality as it helps to ensure the safety of the cyclist. The damaging of the markers is therefore strongly condemned and we hope that an arrest is imminent."
 
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:01 (GMT+2), Fri, 24 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Finance minister Pravin Gordan says they considered a VAT increase for the 2017 budget, but that an increase should be fine-tuned so that poor people do not have to pay more. Are you willing to pay increased VAT on so-called ‘sin-items’ (alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, confectionary, certain cuts of prime beef etc) and luxury goods so that basic items can be exempt or remain at 14%?
Yes, the privileged has a responsibility to pay for the poor.
George Herald 39%
No, everyone, regardless of income, should contribute to the state coffers. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
George Herald 10%
Not as long as our taxes are disappearing down a bottomless pit without recourse.
George Herald 51%
Men
Women
Search
JoligeJan
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
Paul_831
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 30.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up