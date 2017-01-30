Vandals destroy trail signs

The destruction of the newly erected signage for The George Trails mountain bike route in the Saasveld forestry section, has angered and shocked the owners.

GEORGE NEWS - The R20 000 theft and damage to signage along a newly set-up cycling trail has shocked members of the mountain bike fraternity who have hopes of elevating George Trails to national and international status.

The George Trails course was laid out for mountain bikes through a nature reserve and state forest in the Saasveld plantation starting at the Garden Route dam.

This was a huge setback for the Green Sport Foundation which was established recently in conjunction with the George Munisipality and MTO Forestry to maintain and market the trail.

Werner Rall, MD of Green Sport Foundation and Project Manager of George Trails, expressed his regret at the malicious damage and theft of the signs around the Saasveld Plantation section next to the Garden Route Dam.

"After assessing the damage we can confirm that a total of 25 wooden signposts have been stolen. Furthermore, 66 sign boards that included route markers, emergency contact details and sponsor advertising have been damaged. A case of vandalism and theft has been opened with George SAPS. The Green Sport Foundation has legitimate agreements in place with MTO Forestry and George Municipality. The remaining boards have been taken down for now to avoid further damage and loss and to avoid people getting lost."

Rall says in the meantime, the GPX files of the routes can be downloaded for use on GPS devices from the George Trails website at www.georgetrails.org.za in order to still navigate the routes.

The vandals not only caused damage to property, but also put the lives of people in danger by the damage and removal of the emergency numbers and codes linked to the Eden Emergency Centre.

The public are requested to come forward with any information that might lead to the arrest and prosecution of the culprits by contacting Detective Sweli at SAPS on 078 274 1687.

None of the 25 x 2,3m tall sign posts that were removed were found in the vicinity of where they stood, so it is assumed that it was a coordinated effort and that it was loaded onto a vehicle.

"Chances are that some trail users might have spotted the person/s and vehicle/s in the plantation. It will also help the investigation if we can get information on when last users saw the signs up in order to narrow down the search to a specific date. Thanks to all the folks that have contacted us and shown concern and support, we appreciate it," said Rall.

The Acting Director Strategic Services of George Municipality Adv Johann van Schalkwyk said: "The marking of the cycling routes by the Green Sport Foundation is being supported by the George Municipality as it helps to ensure the safety of the cyclist. The damaging of the markers is therefore strongly condemned and we hope that an arrest is imminent."

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

