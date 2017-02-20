Translate to: 

Milk crate cat on the mend

With a fine, shiny, thick coat again, Bonnie is on the mend and will soon be looking for a new home.
GEORGE NEWS - The black cat that was doomed to a long and slow death in the Outeniqua Pass when it was trapped in a cage made out of two milk crates tied together is on the mend.
 
Heather Church Chairperson of the Garden Route SPCA said after three weeks the cat, now called Bonnie, is improving daily. "She is still frightened, which is not surprising after her terrible ordeal, but she is getting used to being cuddled and stroked. She just needs time and tender loving care and soon she will be ready to be adopted."
 
The cat was rescued by James Roos and his girlfriend Renske Oosthuizen on Sunday 29 January when they heard a faint meow from the bushes below the picnic spot where they were having breakfast. They clambered over the the low stone wall and went to investigate, finding a cat imprisoned in a plastic cage without food and water.
 
"It was obvious she had been there a few days and was starving. We carried the crate back up to to the picnic area where we fed her and gave her water and took her, still in the crate, to the SPCA," said Roos.
 
The SPCA urges people to contact them if they have problems with their neighbour's cats, which is usually because they are not sterilised.
 
If you cannot keep your animals for any reason, please bring them to the SPCA or advise us and we will fetch them.
 
It is never necessary to throw them away - there is help. Contact number is 044 878 1990 or the emergency number which is 082 378 7384.
 
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
Thu, 23 February 2017
