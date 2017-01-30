Translate to: 

Work on Seven Passes Road stopped

The signboard one end of the Seven Passes Road.
GEORGE NEWS - A local construction company was ordered to stop maintenance work on the historic Seven Passes Road (the old George to Knysna Road).
 
Henra Construction is accused of having damaged the vegetation by bulldozing the road insensitively and damaging a section of the historic stonewall.
 
Oliver Coull, who lives along the old passes road constructed by SA's famous road engineer Thomas Bain between 1867 and 1882, blew the whistle after he felt the construction company was taking shortcuts.
 
"Indigenous trees were castrated just after the Kaaimans River bridge with up to 7m-incursions made into protected areas. This is extremely excessive, totally unnecessary and against nearly all environmental laws," he said.
 
After inspecting the damage, Natie de Swardt, member of the Simon van der Stel Foundation Southern Cape branch, explained, "According to the law, no work can be done to a heritage resource without a permit issued by the Provincial Heritage Authority, which, in this case, is Heritage Western Cape.
 
It is not for any developer, agent, consultant or sub-contractor to decide whether or not work on the heritage site can be undertaken; or whether the integrity has been damaged or not. The system has been in place since 1999 and it is well-known.
 
"The Stop Work Order - issued because of the absence of a heritage permit - was issued on 20 January 2017. Subsequently, an application for a Heritage permit was received by Heritage Western Cape around 15 February. It was made clear from the outset that the Stop Work Order could not logically be lifted before an application for a permit had been received, evaluated and approved with conditions by Heritage Western Cape."
 
He added, "On-site inspections by two local heritage bodies saw and documented unmistakable damage to the heritage value of the site."
 
Restoration
Henra Construction said they hope to resume the work of restoring sections of the fragile road on the 1km stretch which starts at the NMMU Saasveld Campus as soon as possible. Cathy Avierinos of Hilland Associates (environmental assessment practitioners) said she is urging Heritage Western Cape to lift the Stop Work Order to start rehabilitation work on the sections where the road was widened and plants damaged.
 
Avierinos said, "Work on the maintenance of the Seven Passes road was being done in terms of an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) approved by Environmental Affairs (National). The work being undertaken is to resurface the road and to restore the side channels to ensure that storm water runoff can take place without damaging the road or any of the heritage items.
 
Areas where the road is collapsing, affecting safe use by the public, are being repaired. The disturbance to trees (pruning and removal where necessary) was done specifically in terms of a Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) permit. Rehabilitation of the road verges is part of the EMP and would have already been completed had not the Stop Work Order been given.
 
This includes the treatment of exposed/damaged roots and the backfill of material, and removal of excess material that has encroached into the storm water channels near the bridge. The rehabilitation includes getting the storm water controls in place.
 
This will be followed by the restoration of the vegetation up to the road verge. Within a 1,5m zone, this will be grass only as that is the safety requirement of the Roads Department, and beyond that vegetation naturally occurring in the area."
 
The road is also known as the Road MR355 from KM5 (just beyond the entrance to NMMU) to KM10.5 (opposite the 'T-Junction Nursery' on Wilderness Heights).
 
De Swardt, who is a member of the Heritage Western Cape's Inventories, Gradings and Interpretations Committee (IGI Com), said this week, "The late application for a Heritage permit was considered and referred to the CAP."

Work on the Seven Passes Road has ground to a halt following a Stop Work Order issued by Heritage Western Cape. Restoration work to damaged areas can only resume after Heritage has assessed the situation and considered what steps to take.
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
14:06 (GMT+2), Wed, 22 February 2017
