Partial solar eclipse this weekend

NATIONAL NEWS - Don't miss the partial solar eclipse this coming Sunday 26 February. It starts at about 17:00, reaches a maximum at 18:00 and ends at 19:00.

As it is unsafe to look directly at the Sun during an eclipse, risking permanent damage to the eyes, be sure to take special measures to view the eclipse.

You can view the partial eclipse using special solar viewers, or you can use a double layer of Five Roses tea wrappers, but the safest and arguably the best way, is to project the Sun's image using pinhole projection.

Take a piece of card and make a small hole in the middle - about 2 to 3mm in diameter. Hold the card so that it casts a shadow on a piece of paper on the ground, or held up by a friend. See diagram. The image shows what the maximum partial eclipse will look like.

